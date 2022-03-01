Finally find out where you came from: 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA kit now $100 off

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on 23andMe DNA test kits including the Health + Ancestry service at $99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $199, like it currently fetches on Amazon, today’s deal is $100 off, matching the Cyber Monday 2021 offer, and the lowest price we can find. This one takes it up a notch from basic ancestry options (although it is as affordable as most major brands right now) by offering both family origins as well as insight into historical health data. It will help to build out your family tree from over 2,000 regions globally as well as provide details on “how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions.” Simply follow the instructions to send in a sample and there are no additional hidden fees after the initial purchase. More details below.

As we mentioned above, just about all of the major brands are the same price or more as today’s lead deal right now. However, you can get the basic ancestry DNA kit service from MyHeritage at $80 via Amazon. Again, this one isn’t as extensive as the 23andMe option above, but it will still help to put together a picture of your ancestral beginnings from across the globe at a more affordable price.

More on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit:

Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices. Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences.

