LaCie 1,050MB/s Rugged 2TB USB-C SSD now at least $100 off for today only

Alongside yesterday’s offer on Samsung’s fingerprint-security T7 1TB model, Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged 2TB USB-C Solid-State Drive for $299.99 shipped. This deal is also matched at Best Buy and B&H for today only. Regularly up to $500, it more typically sits in the $400 range at Amazon where it is now $100 off and at a new all-time low. There are certainly more affordable 2TB portable SSDs out there, the SanDisk Extreme PRO model on sale at $290 is a great example here, but LaCie brings an entirely incapsulated rubberized shell for additional protection. Alongside the internal Seagate Firecuda drive that moves data at up to 1,050MB/s, the IP67 water resistance, 3-meter drop protection, and 2-ton crush rating make for a particularly robust solution for content creators on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there are more affordable solutions out there and many of them are on sale right now in our previous roundup. The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is another great example at $220 shipped with its own set of protection ratings. We went hands-on with the aforementioned PRO model to give you a better idea of what you’re in for with the brand’s Extreme lineup.

If you’re after some internal SSD deals, we are still tracking some new Amazon all-time lows on Seagate’s 7,300MB/s heatsink M.2 NVMe options from $120 shipped. These models are great for PC setups or your PS5 with built-in heatsinks and up to 7,300MB/s transfers. Get a closer look in our coverage here and be sure to check out the offer live on the just-released CORSAIR PS5-ready MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD as well.

More on the LaCie Rugged SSD 2TB USB-C SSD:

Sprint through projects with a 2TB portable SSD drive that harnesses Seagate FireCuda Name speeds of up to 1050MB/s for 4K footage

Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance as well as dust, three-meter drop, and two-ton car crush resistance

Protect files from unauthorized access with Seagate secure Self-Encrypting technology

Take advantage of a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe creative cloud all apps plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

