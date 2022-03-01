Alienware’s latest x15 R1 360Hz Gaming Laptop down to new low of $550 off

Amazon is offering the Alienware x15 R1 15.6-inch i7/3070/16GB/1TB gaming laptop for $1,999.98 shipped. Down from its list price of $2,550, this 22% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer this laptop for. Coming equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GPU, the x15 R1 is a powerful machine in a small body. The 1080p display features a refresh rate of 360Hz with a 3ms response time and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC. This means you won’t experience tearing while gaming and every game, no matter the frame rate, will have a smooth feel. With the 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, your access to games will be lightning-fast. The 16GB of system memory is on the low side for this price point, in my opinion, but it will handle modern games with ease. You can even use Alienware Command Center to customize the RGB lighting on the device!

Alongside the x15 R1, there is also a deal on the x17 R1 i7/3060/16GB/1TB gaming laptop for $1,930 shipped. This discount is a new low for this device and only the third price drop. The overall specs are similar to the x15 R1 but the GPU is the RTX 3060 6GB rather than the 3070 8GB the x15 R1 comes with. Alienware doesn’t just stop at making computers, they also make peripherals. Need a keyboard for when you’re gaming at home? Check out the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard for $160. Each key has individual RGB which will let you fully customize the look of the keyboard. This keyboard uses Cherry MX Red switches for their smooth and quick action. Alienware also makes the Wired/Wireless 610M Gaming Mouse for $100. The ergonomics of the mouse are designed to be comfortable for hours with most hand sizes. The seven programmable buttons also give you full control over your games.

We’re currently tracking a deal on an MSI WF76 Workstation laptop for $1,371 shipped. This laptop is aimed at those in the industry who need a portable workstation. You’ll find that the inclusion of an NVIDIA RTX Quadro T1200 makes this laptop stand out amongst the rest. Be sure to also check out the Razer Anzu smart glasses for $60, a new low price. These glasses come with blue light blocking and polarizing lenses that can be swapped out easily. The glasses themselves also have Bluetooth speakers and microphones.

Alienware x15 R1 15.6-inch i7/3070/16GB/1TB Gaming Laptop features:

I/O: Global headset jack, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A with Powershare, Type-C Thunderbolt 4 / USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port, with Power Delivery (5V/3A), Micro SD, Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port, with Power Delivery (5V/3A), HDMI 2.1, Power/DC-in Port

Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 technology delivers multiple high-speed channel wireless for improved performance and reliability.

Access uniquely defined power management modes tailored for different games, such as a CPU prioritization, GPU prioritization, balance and even quiet operation.

