MSI’s latest 17-inch Workstation Laptop falls to new Amazon low at $229 off

Amazon is currently offering the MSI WF76 Workstation Laptop i7/T1200/16GB/512GB for $1,370.99 shipped. With a list price of $1,600, this 14% price cut marks the lowest price we’ve seen Amazon offer this laptop for and it is only the second price drop. Featuring an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and an NVIDIA Quadro T1200 GPU, the MSI Workstation laptops are ISV certified by companies like Adobe, AutoDesk, and more. This means you’ll have a no-compromise experience in their software. The WF76 also features Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and the inclusion of a fingerprint reader means you’ll be able to utilize Windows Hello. The 17-inch display is a 1080p 144Hz IPS-Level panel.

If you don’t quite need all this performance, you can check out these deals on ASUS VivoBook Flip laptops. The VivioBook Flip 14 features an Intel Core i3-1115G4, 4GB of system memory, 128GB of SSD storage, and Thunderbolt 4 support. For $405, this will work great as a daily use laptop for office-type work. The VivoBook Flip 15 features an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 12GB of system memory, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and a 15-inch OLED display. With a better processor and more system memory, you’ll be able to do more intensive work like photo editing and light video editing with ease, all at a $700 price tag.

For when you’re working from home, we’re tracking a deal on the CORSAIR K100 RGB Keyboard for $190. With programmable keys and a wheel, you’ll be able to optimize your workflow with shortcuts and scripts created in the Elgato Stream Deck software. We’re also watching a deal on Bose QuietComfort ANC for $279. You can connect these headphones to these laptops over Bluetooth to enjoy the content!

MSI WF76 Workstation i7/T1200/16GB/512GB features:

The 17.3″ 144Hz FHD has you covered for any situation whether it be structural simlations, machine engine-design or 3D modeling.

The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers high performance with 8 cores boosting up to 5.0 GHz. Take on any rendering and applications with ease.

NVIDIA Quadro T1200 brings next generation advanced graphics for architects, designers, artists, scientists, and researchers.

