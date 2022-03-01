Apple M1 discounts continue with up to $249 off latest 24-inch iMac (New Amazon lows)

This morning saw Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini go on sale at all-time lows, and now those savings are carrying over to the new M1 iMac, as well. Right now Amazon is taking up to $249 off a selection of the new 24-inch Apple Silicon iMac with the price dropping at checkout. Delivering the best prices yet, you’ll find everything from the entry-level 8-core/256GB model all the way up to the higher-end machine with the full savings attached.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Those who would rather customize their setups with a specific display they have in mind can bring home the same Apple Silicon power offered above with the M1 Mac mini instead. This is still one of Apple’s latest machines, but it ditches the built-in screen for a more compact design and is now down to the best prices yet from $570.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

