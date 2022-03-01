Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $149 off at Amazon all-time lows from $570

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $569.99 shipped with the price dropping once added to your cart. Typically selling for $699, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the second time at $129 off. The elevated 512GB capacity model is also on sale, dropping to $749.99 from its usual $899 price tag. Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recomendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking upSatechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

