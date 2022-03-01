Bellroy’s leather magnetic bifold card holder wallet hits new Amazon low at $45 (35% off)

The official Bellroy Amazon storefront is now offering its Card Holder for $45 shipped in black or caramel colorways. Regularly $69, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked, and the best around. This slim bifold design-style wallet is slightly larger than your average card holder with the ability up to 8 of them within its premium environmentally certified leather construction. Backed by Bellroy’s 3-year warranty, it also features a nice magnetic closure to “keeps things neat and secure.” More details below.

If the magnetic closure and slightly larger-than-normal size isn’t getting you excited here, take a look at the Samsonite RFID Card Holder. It sells for much less at under $13 Prime shipped and includes RFID blocking as well as a larger center pocket for folded bills and the like. it might not feel as premium in your hand, but it will save you some cash.

Speaking of Bellroy, we are also still tracing some new Amazon all-time lows on its Tech Kit gear and accessory organizers. Made with enough space for everything your tech-based EDC might need and then some, you’ll find a pair of options down at $39 each from the regular $59 listings in our previous coverage right here. And you can get even more details in our hands-on look.

More on the Bellroy Card Holder:

This style takes design cues from our popular Slim Sleeve and has been tailored more towards cards. If you prefer credit over cash, it’s a great way to slim down and still carry what you need. This style was inspired by the Japanese ‘Meishi’ ritual of exchanging business cards. We translated the idea into a global design fit for any professional.

