After taking a look at the brand’s latest MacBook sleeve, we are now diving into the Bellroy Tech Kit. The latest entry in its gear accessory organizer lineup features the same antimicrobial tech found on the MacBook sleeve alongside providing a home for all of your chargers, cables, power banks, and more. In today’s Tested with 9to5Toys we are taking the Bellroy Tech kit for a hands-on spin to see if it’s worth the price of entry. All of the details are down below.

Bellroy Tech Kit review

The Bellroy Tech Kit is part of its latest HeiQ V-Block line — a series of gear accessories featuring the new Basalt colorway and antimicrobial fabric protection. We touched on this last go-around in the MacBook sleeve review, but here’s a quick refresher on the HeiQ V-Block treatment:

It combines an advanced silver and a vesicle technology to inhibit growth and persistence of microorganisms on the fabric surface. HeiQ V-Block technology is certified as safe and sustainable.

This idea of adding antimicrobial materials to things like phone cases and MacBook covers has been trending as of late for obvious reasons. And while it certainly won’t be protecting you from hardcore pathogens, these kinds of things are a welcome addition, especially when it comes by way of “bio-based and recycled ingredients,” like Bellroy uses.

This fold-flat accessory organizer features a magnetic slip pocket for larger items on one side with a pair of pockets on the other. You’ll also find a dedicated Apple pencil loop as well as four elastic straps for cables and things of that nature.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

This product is powered by HeiQ V-Block, a Swiss antimicrobial technology – certified safe, sustainable, and non-toxic

Fits all your tech accessories in one place

Optimized for larger accessories and extra bits

Zips out flat for easy access

Magnetic slip pocket fits a power bank

Stretch mesh pockets store bits and pieces

Floating wall with elastic cable organizer inside

Smooth-action zips

Made from recycled woven fabric

Tested with 9to5Toys

The materials used here, HeiQ V-Block aside, feel quite robust, and the Basalt colorway really shines on the Tech Kit, appearing as a dull, moody navy blue color sometimes and more charcoal from other perspectives. It features the same canvas-feeling texture as the MacBook sleeve with a similar penchant for light branding and detailing throughout. The small leather-like tabs make it look like it’s shooting above its price range, while the internal straps are thicker and more robust-feeling than I was initially expecting. It’s not the most rugged case out there for sure, but it is well-made and has been able to put up with quite a beating over the last couple weeks — scuff, rip, and scratch-free thus far.

Now, everybody’s requirements in terms of capacity for their EDC is going to be different. For me, the size and available compartments worked out well. Some of the larger power banks aren’t going to fit in this thing, but it has been more than capable of handling a pair of USB-C cables, a Lightning cable, Apple Pencil, two iPhone-sized chargers, Apple Magic Mouse, and even some passport-sized documents. If that sounds anything like your EDC requirements, this thing will more than likely fit the bill. This is the largest model Bellroy offers in the HeiQ V-Block line until you jump up to the larger bag-like options.

In the end, the Bellroy Tech Kit is a worthy home for your accessories. It’s not the most durable out there, but it also seems to show and function even better than I was expecting. Personally I feel like the $65 price tag is a bit steep here, and that it should have been more like $49, but it is also far better quality than some of the no-name options I have used previously. Add in the unique colorway, antimicrobial tech, and the three-year warranty, and this is certainly a tech organizer worth considering for folks looking for something more than a quick pickup on Amazon.

