Bellroy’s Tech Kit gear organizers hit Amazon all-time lows from $39 + more at up to 35% off

Bellroy – maker of Apple gear and tech accessories, iPhone cases, bags, and more – is now offering up to 35% off a range of its products right now with some items now matched at Amazon. One standout is the Bellroy Tech Kit accessory organizer for $39 shipped. Regularly $59, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and a rare price drop at that. This is the first time we have ever seen it go on sale via Amazon and is subsequently a new all-time low there. Similar to the anti-microbial model we took a hands-on look at as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series, it provides a neat and tidy home for all of your tech accessories and more – I’m still using mine on a daily basis. A zipper closure is joined by the ability to completely open up and lay flat on the desk surface for easy access to the magnetic slip pocket, mesh compartments, and elastic loops for cables, earbuds, an Apple Pencil, and more. It is made from a recycled, water-resistant woven fabric and ships with a 3-year warranty. Head below for more deals and details.

We also spotted the brands regularly $59 Desk Pouch Tech Kit down at $39 shipped for a new Amazon all-time low as well. This one features internal stretch pockets and zippered compartments with a grab loop and the same extended warranty.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Bellroy tech accessory sale right here for additional deals at up to 35% off with free shipping across the board. And remember, some of these offers are also available via its Amazon storefront if you prefer to take that route.

We also just went hands-on with the Arc Pulse ultra-minimal titanium iPhone 13 case, but be sure to swing by the latest Amazon Anker sale for additional tech accessories from just $9 Prime shipped. MagSafe gear, cables, wan chargers and more are all on tap this weekend.

More on the Bellroy Tech Kit:

Clever storage in one spot for all your tech accessories

Folio style opens out flat for easy access

Magnetic slip pocket fits a power bank, stretch mesh pockets store bits and pieces, floating wall with elastic cable organizer inside

Made from recycled, water-resistant woven fabric; backed by our 3 year warranty



