Be ready for spring cold brew coffee with a 39% price drop on Primula’s Burke Maker at just $11

Woot is now offering the Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $17, and currently listed between $13.50 and $18 at Amazon depending on the color, this is up to 39% off and the lowest price we can find. While it might still be a bit cold outside for some folks to be thinking about a new cold brew option, it will be spring before you know it now so it might be a good time to secure one, especially at this price. The 1.6-quart capacity is complemented by a durable glass construction and removable filter alongside a design ready to fit “most refrigerator doors or shelves.” You just drop some ground beans in, add some water, and let it steep to the desired strength. More details below.

At under $11, there really aren’t very many comparable options for less. Outside of a few no-name options, the under $11 category on Amazon doesn’t carry a single model that can rival the Primula above. If you’re looking to have to cold brew ready for when the weather warms up, today’s lead deal is worth a good look.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, this morning saw some great deals go live on some solid personal blender options with prices from just $15 Prime shipped. that includes the Ninja Fit as well as the Mueller Bullet model alongside some larger more traditional countertop blenders and everything is neatly detailed for you right there. Hit up our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Brew a distinctively smooth and perfectly balanced cup of coffee at home with the Primula Burke Cold Brew Coffee Maker. Cold brewing extracts the unique and delicious flavor compounds from your coffee grounds. The process is simple but requires time and care to make the perfect cup of cold brewed coffee. The result is a great cup of coffee that’s 65% less acidic than traditional hot brewing methods.

