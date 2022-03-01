Go big with up to $800 off Sony’s 85-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K Google TV with HDMI 2.1 at $1,998

Amazon is now offering the 85-inch Sony Class X91J LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,998 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $2,798 at Best Buy, Walmart, and elsewhere, this is up to $800 off the going rate. While we have seen it down in the $2,198 to $2,398 range at Amazon over the last few months, today’s offer is a new all-time low there and the best price we can find. This is a massive 85-inch entertainment center piece with a 4K HDR processor, a full array LED panel, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google Assistant voice commands, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. The 120Hz refresh rate is joined by direct access to all of your streaming services as well as a pair of USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

If the 85-incher is just too large for your needs, take a look at the latest VIZIO deals we spotted. Starting from just $328 shipped, we are tracking new all-time lows on models from 50-inches up to the larger 75-inch panels with HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, dedicated gaming tech, and Apple’s AirPlay 2 in tow. You can get all of the details on these right here.

Swing by our 4K TV deal hub for additional offers and coverage of the latest releases. But if you’re looking to upgrade an existing entertainment center rig, take a look at the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+. Now marked down to $49 with an included voice remote, this is one of the first discounts we have tracked since launching last fall. Dive in to the deal right here and get additional information in our launch coverage.

More on the Sony Class X91J LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV:

Smart, powerful, and beautiful, the X91J is designed for all your favorite content. Powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, super-bright 4K HDR pictures come to life with vivid color and realistic contrast. With enhanced Motionflow technology, Google TV, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming, all available in a wide range of sizes, your favorite content just found a new home.

