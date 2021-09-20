Roku’s refreshed Streaming Stick 4K/+ arrive with Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, and more

Today, Roku is expanding its lineup of popular streaming media players with two new offerings. Both arriving with HDR playback and all of the expected features like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+ arrive with Dolby Vision and the recently released Voice Remote Pro. Now available for pre-order, you can head below for all of the details.

Roku debuts new Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+

First up out of the new unveils today is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which replaces the popular Streaming Stick Plus, which has begun to show its age as of late. Packed within much of the same compact form-factor that plugs right into your TV, the new debut arrives with ample feature upgrades. For starters, there’s now improved performance with up to 30% faster boot times alongside longer range Wi-Fi coverage that’s said to be twice as fast as before.

Dolby Vision HDR is also making a cut for the first time at the price point in the Roku lineup, with the Streambar 4K arriving with all of the other staples we’ve come to expect from the ecosystem as of late. There’s still AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support alongside integration with Alexa and Assistant, too.

One of the last notable features is that Roku now notes that the streamer can optimize performance based on network conditions to adjust bandwidth and streaming performance on the fly. There’s also the standard voice remote to round out the package at a $49.99 price tag.

Though speaking of voice, Roku is also debuting an entirely new entry into the lineup in the form of its Streaming Stick 4K+. This model steps up to the $69.99 price tag and arrives with all of the other new features found on the refreshed streaming media player above. Where this one earns its inflated price tag is with the inclusion of the Roku Voice Remote Pro.

Having launched earlier in the year, the upgraded remote delivers a number of features to live up to the pro name, including a rechargeable battery and microphones for voice controls. Though I’m sure its most notable inclusion has to be the location finding tech that helps track down the remote when the couch cushions inevitably decide to swallow it.

Both the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+ are slated to begin shipping later this fall. The entry-level offering will go live on October 14, while those who want the plus edition will have to wait a few extra days until Ocotber 17. In either case, pre-orders have gone live direct from Roku ahead of time.

Roku OS receiving some improvements, too

Alongside its new hardware unveils, Roku is also announcing today that it would be rolling out a new version of its smart TV platform. Roku OS 10.5 will be launching later this fall and will arrive with a series of new free live TV features. That’s on top of a refreshed interface as well as some added features in the sound department.

You’ll soon be able to create a 5.1-channel surround sound system centered around either the Roku Streambar or Streambar Pro by pairing them with some of the brand’s add-on accessories. Previously you could only set up the sound bar, rear speakers, and a subwoofer, but now two pairs of the satellites can be brought in for a more immersive setup.

9to5Toys’ take:

While these new refreshes from Roku might not be as eye-catching as what Amazon unveiled for Fire TV earlier in the month, the new Streaming Stick 4K and 4K+ are both sure to be highlights for those looking to upgrade.

