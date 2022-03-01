Enjoy up to 48 hours of battery life with Turtle Beach’s latest Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headset

Turtle Beach is out with a new pair of wireless gaming headsets that boast up to 48 hours of use per charge. This would put the latest Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headsets in a category almost on their own for battery life. There are two models being announced here, including the MAX and the USB, depending on what you need. Both headsets offer 3D spatial surround sound, “unmatched comfort,” and more. Keep reading for additional information on the latest Turtle Beach headsets..

Turtle Beach’s latest Stealth 600 Gen 2 headsets are feature-packed

We’ll start by talking about the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, which boasts up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge. This means that you could game for two days straight, all day long, before it’s time to plug in. More realistically, you’ll be able to game for a few hours a day for a week or more before charging, which is still pretty impressive overall. On the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB, you’ll find up to 24 hours of battery life available, which is still pretty impressive.

Both headsets feature 3D spatial surround sound to keep you immersed in the game. The 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter allows for a near lag-free experience, as well. Plus, the simple flip of a switch allows you to select your favorite game system to tailor the sound and settings to that platform. There’s also a flip-to-mute microphone, ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions, and more available here.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX will retail for $129.99 in multiple colors, while the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB will cost $99.99. The Xbox versions of these headsets will go on sale April 3, shipping later in May. However, for PlayStation gamers, you’ll find that they’ll launch sometime later in the year, though a specific month hasn’t been set yet.

9to5Toys’ Take

Seeing battery advancements like the ability to go for up to 48 hours of usage is really nice to see in the gaming headset space. Outside of that, the latest Recon 600 Gen 2 lineup is fairly standard on its feature set. Spatial audio, surround sound, near lag-free wireless connectivity, and the other features are becoming standards these days. However, the big stand-out feature here is the battery life, especially in this price point. So, if you need a gaming headset that’ll last the long haul with you, then the Turtle Beach Recon 600 Gen 2 MAX is a great choice.

