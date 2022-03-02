Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is even more affordable following $80 discount to $450

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $530, you’re looking at $80 in savings and one of the best prices to date. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting the companion Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover to $103. Down from the usual $160 price tag, you’re looking at the third-best price to date at $8 under our previous mention and a total of 35% off the going rate. Bringing this accessory into the mix delivers a physical typing experience and folio design that also props up the screen for watching movies and the like.

Over on the front of Samsung’s latest smartphone lineup, we’re still tracking some notable launch day deals for the new Galaxy S22 series lineup. Right now, Amazon is still bundling $100 gift cards when you purchase any of the just-released handsets from the release last Friday. All of the details on the promotion are noted in our coverage here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features:

A large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors, making Samsung Galaxy S7 FE a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. Choose a bold color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver or Mystic Pink — that makes it unmistakably yours. Take notes in class, sketch out an idea or even doodle with the included S Pen, featuring a responsive new design that feels closer to pen on paper than ever before.

