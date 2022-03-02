Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Lumy, One Deck Dungeon, Pure Piano, and more

It is now time for all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. You can save $80 on stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models with new Amazon lows alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub, just make sure you pop back over here for today’s most notable price drops from the App Stores. Highlights include titles like the Apple keynote-featured Lumy as well as titles like One Deck Dungeon, Pure Piano, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Storm Rain Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: GeoGuesser 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWatermark+ Logo Photo & Video: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: Bird’s Forest: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Moom: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Desktop Curtain: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Noizio — focus, relax, sleep: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Romancing SaGa 3: $19 (Reg. $28)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Lumy:

Featured by Apple on its 2020 fall keynote Lumy is a simple and beautiful app for photographers and everyone who wants to track the sun / moon. Want to take gorgeous photographs around the golden hour or blue hour? Want to plan your fitness or yoga session around sunrise or sunset? Want to check when the first or last light is available to schedule your outdoor activity? Want to know when the moon rises or sets? Want to know when the next full moon will be?

