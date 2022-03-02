Today’s best game deals: DOOM Collection Switch $17.50, Hitman Trilogy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo has now launched a notable sale on a selection of DOOM games via the eShop. This is great time to bring about as much DOOM slayer to your Switch library as you’ll ever need, until the next entry in the series makes an appearance anyway. You’ll find everything else listed below, but one notable offer is the DOOM Slayers Collection for $17.49, down from the regular $50 (you might need to be logged into your Nintendo account to see the price drops). This package includes just about all of the games on sale today (DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 3, DOOM 64 and DOOM 2016) outside of DOOM Eternal, which is also marked down to $19.79 from the regular $60. The collection and Eternal fetch $35 and $60 respectively on Amazon in physical form, making now the perfect chance to bring just about the entire franchise home at a major discount. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including classic DOOM games, the Hitman Trilogy, Dark Souls Trilogy, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and more.

