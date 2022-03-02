Today’s best game deals: DOOM Collection Switch $17.50, Hitman Trilogy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo has now launched a notable sale on a selection of DOOM games via the eShop. This is great time to bring about as much DOOM slayer to your Switch library as you’ll ever need, until the next entry in the series makes an appearance anyway. You’ll find everything else listed below, but one notable offer is the DOOM Slayers Collection for $17.49, down from the regular $50 (you might need to be logged into your Nintendo account to see the price drops). This package includes just about all of the games on sale today (DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 3, DOOM 64 and DOOM 2016) outside of DOOM Eternal, which is also marked down to $19.79 from the regular $60. The collection and Eternal fetch $35 and $60 respectively on Amazon in physical form, making now the perfect chance to bring just about the entire franchise home at a major discount. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including classic DOOM games, the Hitman Trilogy, Dark Souls Trilogy, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- DOOM 64 Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Switch $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (2016) Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack DLC $48 (Reg. $70)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Xbox $3 (Reg. $25+)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- BANDAI NAMCO Xbox Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Assassin’s Creed Xbox Publisher Sale up to 75% off
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL $5 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
