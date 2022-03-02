Twelve South’s latest StayGo/Mini USB-C hubs see first discounts starting at $55

Amazon currently offers the new Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub for $54.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $60, this is the very first price cut we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $5 off. Having launched last fall with a focus on mimimal Mac and iPad setups, the new StayGo Mini will work with just about all of Apple’s latest devices. Packed into the compact form-factor is a 4-port design yielding a 4K30 HDMI output, USB-C port with 100W passthrough charging, USB-A slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That all adds up to deliver a notable solution for adding some legacy I/O to newer devices without much bulk. Our hands-on review explores that use case, too. Head below for more.

Also seeing its first discount, the newly-refreshed white Twelve South StayGo is down to $89.99 with the on-page coupon. Having just launched last week, this one arrives with even more ports than the mini version above as well as a slick white colorway. Alongside the HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A slot on the compact counterpart, there’s an additional two USB-A inputs and Gigabit Ethernet to pair with the SD card readers. Down from $100, this new all-time low makes for a more capable offering for those who need some added I/O expansion.

As far as the latest from Twelve South goes, M1 iMac owners are going to want to check out the new Backpack accessory that just launched in February. Arriving with a refreshed design made just for Apple’s latest desktop machine, the aluminum shelf attaches to the back of your machine with a streamlined mount for storing hard drives, docks, and other peripherals out of sight. You can get all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Twelve South StayGo Mini USB-C Hub features:

StayGo Mini USB-C Hub makes editing video, photos or polishing presentations on your iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook, USB-C Laptop or USB-C Tablet much more convenient. How? By giving you four more ports to get things done. With a headphone jack, USB, USB-C and an HDMI port you can connect and power your most essential accessories. Connect StayGo Mini directly to your device or use the included 20-inch (.5 meter) long cable to use the hub when more space is needed. Maximize the power of your iPad or Tablet with a StayGo Mini.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!