Twelve South’s popular aluminum Backpack shelf refreshed for 24-inch M1 iMac

Today, Twelve South refreshed one of its more popular accessories, delivering an updated design for Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac. The new BackPack for iMac arrives to position everything from hard drives and USB-C hubs out of the way on your setup by resting right on the back of Apple’s latest deckstop Macs. Now available for purchase, you can get all of the details down below.

Twelve South refreshes Backpack shelf for M1 iMac

Originally launched back in the early 2010s, the first Twelve South BackPack has been around for the better part of a decade ahead of today’s refresh. Now finally getting with the times and receiving an update for Apple’s newest iMac design, the updated version employs a tweaked build to solve the same problems as before.

Designed around the 24-inch M1 iMac, the latest Twelve South BackPack is available in a single matte white colorway, which should pair well with all the colors of Apple’s recent desktops. Under that simple coat of paint is an aluminum build that affixes right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Alongside the BackPack name etched into the surface, there are also a series of airflow holes to help keep any devices cool.

Relying on a two-piece holster that snaps into the oval cutout in Apple’s iMac stand, this delivers a design that’s just as sleek as the device it is meant to pair with. So while the previous model was based around unsightly clamps to hold things in place, the clear plastic mount should look a bit better.

Despite the new looks, the accessory achieves much of the same mission as before. Focused on helping tidy up your workstation, the Twelve South BackPack for iMac serves as an ideal place to store any fixtures in your setup, be it external hard drives that always live next to your machine or the occasional USB-C hub for when its time to bust out a legacy peripheral. While Twelve South doesn’t note just how much weight it can hold, there is an included strap to help keep things in place.

Now available for purchase, the new Twelve South Backpack for M1 iMac can be found via the brand’s official website as well as Amazon. In either case, you’ll pay $44.99 for the new debut, which is the same price as the original has been selling for as of late.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I feel like just as I was wishing that Twelve South would update its BackPack for the new M1 iMacs, the company finally delivers. With as sleek as Apple’s recent machines are, being able to hide various accessories out of sight on the shelf is going to be a big draw for many, especially this writer. My desk has been getting more and more cluttered as of late, and this new release looks to be the perfect solution to my untidy ailments.

