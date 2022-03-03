Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger hits second-best Amazon price yet at $138

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $138.04 shipped. Marking the best price from the retailer in nearly a year, today’s offer is the second-best Amazon offer to date at $12 off and quite the rare offer in the first place. We haven’t seen too many discounts overall on the charger, making today’s offer even more notable. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand for iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side of an Apple Watch charging puck as well as the secondary 5W Qi pad which rests at the base of the assembly for topping off AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

The added Apple Watch charger might not be a requirement if you’re rocking the new Series 7 and want a fast charging-capable option. So on the other hand, this 2-in-1 Belkin MagSafe charger will deliver much of the same features as the lead deal in a more compact package. It sports the same 15W MagSafe pad as the lead deal, with a 5W pad underneath. Clocking in at $94.18 on Amazon, this one typically sells for $100 and is on sale for the first time in over a month.

As far as other MagSafe discounts go, earlier this week saw Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K Power Bank go on sale for $36.50 alongside a host of the brand’s other gear from $13. Delivering a portable charging solution for complementing your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset, it comes in a variety of colors and is down from $55.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

