Anker’s PowerCore MagSafe Power Bank hits $36.50 (Reg. $55) in latest sale from $13

Another week is kicking off today and Anker is following suit by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of smartphone accessories, smart home cameras, power strips, earbuds, and more marked down to some of the best prices to date. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K MagSafe Power Bank at $36.54. Down from $55, this is the second-best price of all-time, the lowest since Black Friday, and a grand total of 34% in savings. Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable 7.5W power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

This week’s top Anker discounts:

As far as other discounts go from the likes of Anker, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the PowerHouse II 400. Delivering 389Wh of portable power, this camping or tailgate upgrade is down to $240 following its $220 discount. Not to mention all of the iPhone essentials still up for grabs from $9 right here.

Anker MagSafe 5K Power Bank features:

Simple and convenient way to juice up your phone; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone for a 5W wireless charge. Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Only compatible with MagSafe phone cases). Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

