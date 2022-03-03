Save $20 on the battery-powered Eve Flare portable color HomeKit lamp at $80

Amazon now offers the Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Color Lamp for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer marks the third-best price to date at 20% off while coming within $5 of the all-time low. There may be an expected refresh to the Eve Flare with Thread on the way, but today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to get in on the smart lamp action. Sporting a battery powered design, it connects to your iPhone, Apple TV, and other HomeKit devices over Bluetooth and sports full RGB illumination capabilities. You can keep it plugged into the wall, or go fully untethered for up to 6 hours at a time thanks to the internal battery. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, too. Head below for more.

If the portable design isn’t a must, going with this meross color smart lamp delivers much of the same HomeKit support for less. Currently sitting at $25, this solution may not be quite as novel in the design department either, but will serve as quite the notable bedside light for a third of the price.

All of this week’s best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant deals are now up for the taking in our smart home guide. We’re tracking quite a few rare discounts in particular, like this new all-time low on a Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip. Delivering individually-addressable RGB lighting, this one syncs with your Hue setup much the same as the lead deal and is down to an all-time low of $212.50.

Eve Flare Portable HomeKit Color Lamp features:

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene. Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!