Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases on sale from $30, more from $26

Amazon is now offering the official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case in Midnight for $39.99 shipped. You can score the Wisteria style at $29.99. In either case, today’s offers are both down from the usual $59 price tags and marking all-time lows on their respective colorways. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.

We’re also now tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 13 MagSafe Case. Dropping to $26 at Amazon in the Midnight style, this is best price yet at $14 under our previous mention and a total of 47% off the usual $49 price tag. Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, this silicone offering protects your iPhone 13 with a soft-touch and grippy finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside.

If you’d prefer to go with a more environmentally-friendly case, we recently took a hands-on look at a pair of recycled covers. First up, there’s the new CASETiFY MagSafe offering made of 60% renewed materials that you can get all of the details on right here, as well as OtterBox’s first crack at making a recycled case that takes a much different approach.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

