Tested: CASETiFY’s new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases back steep price tags with recycled builds

CASETiFY is one of our favorite iPhone accessories makers here at 9to5, and its latest releases are putting that to the test. Debuting with quite the premium price tags, its new recycled iPhone 13 MagSafe cases are comprised of 65% renewed materials. But is that environmental-consciousness worth the cash? Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review is on the case.

Hands-on CASETiFY’s new recycled iPhone 13 MagSafe cases

Following up its initial round of renewed iPhone 13 covers from last fall, CASETiFY was quick to start off 2022 with the debut of its first recycled MagSafe offerings. Adopting the same blend of 65% reused and plant-based materials, the upcycled designs pack notable features like 6.6-foot drop protection, an anti-microbial coating, and a clear design for showing off your handset’s style.

CASETiFY’s new cases, Pikachu card not included

Available for all four versions of Apple’s latest smartphones, pricing starts at $60 for the iPhone 13 mini and increases from there up to $85 for the 13 Pro Max. But are those premium price tags worth going with an environmentally-friendly option? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Made of 65% recycled and plant-based materials

Partially made from upcycled phone cases as part of our RECASETiFY program

Carbon footprint reduced by 20%

DEFENSIFY anti-microbial coating eliminates 99% of bacteria

9to5Toys’ Take:

Having briefly used one of the original RECASETiFY covers from last fall, I was quite excited to see the company return a few weeks ago to launch a new MagSafe version of its recycled iPhone 13 case. CASETiFY was nice enough to send over two different styles of its latest offerings to check out, which I have been daily driving for the past week.

Available in two distinct styles, I have been using the Impact Crush and Ultra Impact Crush versions for my iPhone 13 Pro. Right off the bat I will say that the latter of these is my favorite and certainly worth considering, though the standard cover isn’t too shabby either.

First and foremost with these cases, I will say that the big draw is their environmentally-conscious designs. The fact that CASETiFY put so much effort into producing a lineup of MagSafe cases is going to appeal to plenty of iPhone 13 owners, and that really is the main selling point. Don’t get me wrong, the features and build quality are great, but it’s the mission of cutting back on post-consumer waste that makes RECASETiFY’s new accessories so noteworthy.

As for those actual build qualities, both of the cases have different approaches. The Ultra Impact Crush version has a soft, rubbery exterior with added protection on each corner and a speckled transparent design. The standard version trades that in for what I can only describe as a granite-like finish thanks to the specks of the recycled plastic. Those designs aren’t going to be for everyone, but lean into the renewed nature in a way that I find to be to be quite novel and sharp.

All of that praise still leads me to the final verdict that these covers are pricey. There really is no getting around the fact that you’re going to be paying a premium for the recycled iPhone 13 cases now that MagSafe is involved. Even so, I’m not ready to rule out these as being worth the recommendation just yet. Costs aside, the CASETiFY recycled iPhone MagSafe lineup has a lot going for it in the form and function department, but even more when it comes to renewed nature.

Not everyone is going to want to pay more for a case that offers the same level of protection and style as more affordable offerings. But those who have environmental consciousness on their mind will be rewarded with some slick covers that will continue to have a place in my everyday carry.

