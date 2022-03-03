LEGO halts shipments to Russia following Ukraine invasion, makes $16.5 million donation

Today, the LEGO Group announced that it has begun halting deliveries to Russia following sanctions imposed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. This news follows the LEGO Group advising its Russian employees not to speak publicly about the ongoing unrest and a subsequent $16.5 million donation to support charities.

LEGO cutting off Russian shipments following Ukraine invasion

First reported by Finans, a news site in Denmark, the LEGO Group is the latest company to issue a statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In direct response to the sanctions placed earlier this week, the company has halted the shipment of its sets, bricks, and other products to the country.

At the time of writing 81 different stores in Russia will be affected by the LEGO Group’s decision. It won’t stop sets currently being sold in the country, but it will cut off access to future shipments. Russia’s flagship LEGO store is also included in the restrictions, which is a large collaborator with more than 15,000 schools across the country.

This news today comes after the LEGO Group first issued a statement to its Russian employees telling them not to engage in anything having to do with the Ukraine invasion. According to Reuters, which first saw an internal email from the company, the LEGO Group recommended that employees of its stores in Russia “avoid discussing sensitive topics on the Russia-Ukraine and associated subjects in public and in social networks or internet overall.” Despite the negative connotation this may have, the advice comes from a place of ensuring the safety of its employees, following police detainments of anti-war protestors in Russia.

LEGO makes $16.5 million charity donation, too

In a follow up to paint the company’s response in a more positive light, the LEGO Group also announced that it has since contributed $16.5 million in donations to supporting Ukrainian children and families. Sending aid to partners like (UNICEF), Save the Children, and the Danish Red Cross, the LEGO Group has noted that the company stands with the Ukrainian people and all those affected by the devastating invasion. You can read the full statement issued right here.

This is the first time since back in 2020 that the LEGO Group has restricted its products in any real sense. We last saw the company temporarily pause the promotion of its police-focused kits following the George Floyd protests.

