Let Roborock’s smart auto-empty S7 robo vac and mop do all the cleaning at $150 off

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its smart S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop with the Auto-Empty Dock bundled in for $799.99 shipped. This bundle and buying each piece separately sells for $950, saving you a total of $150 today. While we have seen Roborock’s S7-series and auto-empty dock bundle go for less, for the most part those came in the form of limited holiday and Black Friday offers. This flagship autonomous cleaning setup provides intelligent smartphone control alongside obstacle avoidance, no-go zones, VibraRise tech (the mop automatically detects carpets and things of that nature), and auto-emptying so you really won’t have to do a thing for months. It is a pricey proposition, but it is also a particularly smart one that leaves your floors dust-free and sparkling with little to no effort on your part. Get a closer look in our hands-on view review. More details below.

Now, if the flagship offering from Roborock is overkill for your needs, dive into our Anker RoboVac roundup. Alongside the eufy flagship model at $200 off, you’ll also find more affordable solutions starting from $110 or $690 under the price of today’s Roborock. While they won’t be as intelligent or convenient as the pricey model above, they will certainly keep the floors clean without you needing to pickup a vacuum very often at all.

Then swing by our home goods guide for additional household gear, essentials, snacks, and kitchen upgrades. This morning saw Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer drop back down to its Amazon low with as much as $80 in savings to be had. This unique option stands out from other comparable cookers out there with steam action and the ability to stack up tiers of food, instead of only supporting single one-pot meals. All of the details are right here.

More on the Roborock S7 and Auto-Empty Dock:

Auto-Empty Dock Support: The Auto-Empty Dock empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you can clean without emptying, for up to 120 Days(Spare 1 Dust Bag Included).

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively.

Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

