Anker’s flagship smart RoboVac and mop now $200 off alongside other models from $110

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $449.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is $200 off the going rate, matching our previous deal mention, and the lowest price we can find on the brand’s latest model flagship RoboVac. This is also the same price we saw over the the holidays last year. Whether it’s for pet hair or just typical floor dust and messes, the X8’s 2000Pa suction rating will take care of it for you. And this is the hybrid model after all, so it can also mop up and leave the floors sparkling once the vacuuming is done, all with auto-return charging in between if necessary. Advanced navigation and multi-floor mapping tech join obstacle avoidance, neat cleaning paths, and smartphone control alongside custom-made no-go zones and cleaning areas for a particularly intelligent autonomous vacuum and mop solution. Head below for even more Anker robot and upright vacuums deals from $110.

More Anker robot vacuum deals:

If some laser navigation Neato robotic vacuum is more your speed, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on the Botvac D7. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, this flagship-worthy high-tech option is listed at under $429 shipped with a 120-minute runtime alongside Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Take a closer look at the deal here and get even more details in our hands-on review.

More on the Anker eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid:

Twin Turbine Technology: Twin-Turbine Technology: Each turbine offers 2000 Pa of suction power, increasing overall airflow by 80% so your house can go back to looking its best. Clean up to 57.6%* more pet hair with the immense power of the Twin Turbines.*When compared to RoboVac 30C.

2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop while you vacuum for a more efficient cleaning schedule and squeaky clean floors. The extra large 250 ml water tank holds enough water for about 140 minutes of mopping and up to 180 minutes of vacuuming.

