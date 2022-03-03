New Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard offers extreme customization for FPS gamers

Around a year ago, Razer introduced the Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard that offered a “new dimension of input” for PC gamers. Now, they’ve shrunk the form-factor and fit this analog technology into the Huntsman Mini for those who prefer a more compact typing experience. There’s quite a lot to these switches and the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard, and we unpack just how this can change your gaming setup below.

Razer’s new Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard is extremely customizable

The star of the show here is the analog switches that Razer is now putting in its compact 60% keyboard. The Razer Analog Optical Switches offer “the finest degree of execution,” but what does that really mean? Well, there’s quite a bit that goes into making this switch unique and perfectly suited for FPS gamers.

There’s an adjustable actuation point, ranging from 1.5mm to 3.6mm, meaning your grenade key can require a full stroke to trigger while WASD is lighter. However, you might want to hold off on doing that for your movement keys up front.

The analog input allows for “finer movement control” according to Razer. What’s that, you might wonder? Well, imagine playing your favorite FPS, like Apex Legends or Fortnite. Now, normally, you walk when pressing WASD and hold shift to run, right? With Razer Analog Optical Switches, a half press of your movement keys can keep you at a walking pace, while fully pressing makes you run, negating the need for the shift key all-together. There’s also dual-step actuation, where the first actuation does one key while the second does a completely different function, which can be good for advanced moves in games.

You’ll find five onboard keyboard profiles that doesn’t require any software to move between, which can even be pre-loaded with Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting profiles to customize your keyboard on the fly. Plus, the detachable USB-C cable makes it simple to unplug and take with you, without having to undo your cable management before leaving.

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard is available to purchase now at Amazon or directly from Razer for $149.99 and begins shipping today.

9to5Toys’ Take

The thing that most intrigues me about the Huntsman Mini Analog is the fact that you can tune some of today’s biggest games to both walk and run with the same key, just depending on how hard you press it. I’ve seen variable actuation switches before, but Razer’s Analog is one of the few that has this capability, if not the only in its category. It’ll be interesting to see if the company brings these switches to any other of its products over the next few years. Imagine if they sold them stand-alone, as well, so you could install them in hot-swap keyboards. The options are limitless, but if I had to pick a form-factor to buy them in without hot-swapping, it would be 60%, for sure.

