Razer’s new Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard brings a ‘new dimension of input’ to your PC

Earlier today, Razer announced its latest RGB-filled Thunderbolt 4 dock. Well, now, we’re taking a look at the company’s latest keyboard: the Huntsman V2 Analog. This unique keyboard features a ‘fully adjustable’ and ‘set dual-step actuation’ for the ‘finest degree of gaming control.’ What does that mean? Well, keep reading and you’ll find out if this is the next keyboard you should buy.

Razer’s new Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard offers a ‘new dimension of input’

While we’re used to keyboards featuring mechanical switches, Razer wants to go a step further with its latest Huntsman V2 Analog. It’s a ‘feature-packed keyboard’ that’s ‘equipped with Analog Optical Switched.’ These are the cutting-edge from Razer’s switch innovation team and offer the introduction of analog input for PC gamers. This means that there’s true full-range directional motion inside of PC games without a controller, which “unlocks a whole new dimension of gaming.” You’ll be able to fully adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimeter, according to Razer.

The optical switch allows for an ‘unparalleled gaming experience.’ The switch is made up of three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation. These three things combined to provide a unique experience that no other keyboard can deliver.

Analog input emulated a joystick for ‘smoother, more nuanced control and maneuverability’

The analog input of the Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard allows for more controlled…well, control of your input method. We’re all used to having a joystick on a controller that we can press forward just a tad and move ever so slightly, or slam all the way and start running. Well, on PC, there’s just no way to experience this without a controller…until now. Because of the new analog input, you’ll be able to enjoy true 360-degree motion that games are already optimized for should they support a controller. This is perfect for racing, shooters, and other genres.

You can custom-tune each key’s actuation point so that way things can be super quick at 1.5mm or take a bit longer to hit at 3.6mm. Plus, the dual-step actuation allows one keystroke to activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. This can, essentially, deliver twice as much functionality per keystroke should you have it programmed right.

“We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control.”

Pricing and availability

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog will cost $249.99 and will be available from most retailers on February 9.

