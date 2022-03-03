Sabrent’s 1TB 4,700MB/s Rocket PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD now matching Amazon low at $93.50

Store4Memory (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $93.49 shipped. This SSD went for between $140 and $155 for most of last year before dropping down to the $110 region over the last few months. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention for the second-time it has been offered at the Amazon all-time low. While it might not reach the speeds of those more expensive PlayStation 5-ready options, it has a very respectable up to 4,700MB/s transfer rate and is compatible with both PCIe Gen4 and Gen3 motherboards. A solid option for building a new machine or to upgrade an existing setup, it comes with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image cloning software access to easily bring over your older data while also enabling “users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking.” More details below.

We are also tracking the larger 2TB variant on sale for $186.99 shipped via the same Amazon seller as well. This one is more typically in the $220 range and is now matching the previous deal price. The same specs and functionality apply here as our lead deal, just with the larger capacity for folks that need additional storage space.

While not as affordable as the Sabrent models above, we are also still tracking some solid price drops and new all-time lows on Seagate’s PS5-ready heatsink M.2 NVMe SSDs. Starting at $120 for the 500GB model and going up from there, they can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s and are a great option for high-end gaming. Just be sure to check out our our hands-on review of the new CORSAIR PS5-ready MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD as well.

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD:

NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 Interface. Built to the PCIe 4.0 specification / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, Error Correction Code, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs: A newly released Sabrent utility enables users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking, either 512-bytes or 4K bytes.

