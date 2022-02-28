Seagate’s PS5-ready 7,300MB/s heatsink M.2 NVMe SSDs hit new Amazon lows from $120

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the Seagate FireCuda 530 M.2 PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe Solid-State Drives starting with the 500GB model at $119.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $170 and more typically in the $150 range, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside speeds up to 7,300MB/s, this PCIe Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD features a low-profile heatsink “to help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer time periods of time.” It is compatible with PlayStation 5 and and is a solid option for building a new machine around. Head below for more deals on the larger capacities.

More Seagate Gen 4 SSD deals:

We are also tracking a new all-time low on the just-released CORSAIR PS5-ready MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. Now down at $170 shipped, you can get a closer look at what this option has to offer in our hands-on review right here as well. And for some even more affordable solutions, drive into our previous roundup on the PNY XL8 models for deals from $80.

More on the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD:

Performance nothing short of exhilarating, the FireCuda 530 SSD redefines speed – up to 7300MB/s catalyzes the full power of PCIe Gen4. A custom low-profile heatsink designed by EKWB and Seagate helps dissipate heat and reduce thermal throttling. Top it off with unrivaled endurance, FireCuda 530 is built for sustained abuse and accelerated gaming. The speed of PCIe Gen4 is yours—seize the power.

