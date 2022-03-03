Twelve South’s ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch band on sale from $30.50, ActionBand at $27

Amazon now offers the the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 40mm for Apple Watch at $30.59 shipped. Down from $40, today’s offer is marking the third-best price to date at within less than $1 of the all-time low. The 44mm style is down to $34.70 from its usual $40 going rate, too. Featuring a refreshed design that’s geared towards being more rugged on top of staying in place, the ActionSleeve 2 moves your Apple Watch from the wrist to your upper arm. Its workout-ready design is made of a premium-feeling polyurethane fabric that can adjust to a variety of different sizes. Ideal for exercises that’d benefit from freeing up your wrists, Twelve South’s accessory ensures you can still take full advantage of Apple Watch’s monitoring. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review in order to get a closer look. Head below for more.

Entering with a slightly different form-factor but all of the same fitness focus, the new Twelve South ActionBand is on sale at Amazon, too. Dropping to $26.99, this is down from the usual $30 price tag and delivering one of the first-ever discounts. This one packs an Apple Watch band into a machine-washable sweatband design. Both of the 40 and 44mm models are on sale, which are compatible with everything up to the new Apple Watch Series 7. Though if you’re rocking the latest Apple wearable, there’s a refreshed model right here designed for the larger screen. Our launch coverage details what to expect.

As far as discounts on the wearable itself, we’re tracking some $80 price cuts on higher-end stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 styles. Dropping to Amazon all-time lows, you can also lock-in slightly lower savings on the standard aluminum models starting at $350. In either case, these will let you upgrade your fitness regimen with the latest exercise companion Apple has to offer.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch Band features:

The Apple Watch is an incredibly useful tool for any athlete, however wrist placement isn’t ideal for every training regimen. ActionSleeve holds Apple Watch on your upper arm or bicep instead of your wrist, giving you an alternate way to wear Apple Watch while still using all of the powerful tracking features. With its padded bumper, ActionSleeve protects Watch from nicks and dings, and keeps your non-sport bands fresh and clean. The adjustable band gives you more consistent skin contact which can result in improved heart rate tracking while keeping Apple Watch viewable and easily controllable.

