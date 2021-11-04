Twelve South launches new terry cotton workout Apple Watch ActionBand, now up to 20% off

Have a look at the new Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch. A direct follow-up to the brand’s already available ActionSleeve, the new workout-focused action band combines a comfortable terry cotton wrist band with an Apple Watch carrier for what Twelve South calls “the world’s most comfortable, wrist-friendly way to work out with your Apple Watch.” Head below for a closer look and a nice launch deal.

New Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch

The new Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch securely holds your Apple Watch against your skin inside of a soft terry cotton wrist band. It has been blended with Lycra for a stretchy and yet snug fit that allows it to be worn on your wrist or up on your forearm as well. It ships with two bands, one that carries the Apple Watch and a matching one for the other wrist that does not:

Thick cotton material soaks up sweat, keeping your hands dry, making it easier to keep a firm grip on barbells, free weights, cardio equipment or a tennis racquet. With one for each wrist included, you’ll crush your next workout in style!

The design of the Twelve South ActionBand leaves the Digital Crown and side button fully accessible all while being fully machine washable. You can just throw both of the included bands in the wash with the rest of your gym gear and be done with it:

By dedicating ActionBand to your Apple fitness routine, post workout, your favorite Apple Watch band will still be clean and dry. How refreshing is that? ActionBand includes one pair of machine-washable wristbands, one with an Apple Watch frame, one without. Spoil your wrist. Order ActionBand today.

The new Twelve South ActionBand is available now for $29.99. If you purchase three or more, the price will drop 20% at check out as well. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, and SE, but Series 7 support is still in the works.

9to5toys‘ take:

The new Twelve South ActionBand seems like a more practical and universally acceptable workout option than the previous-generation take. While you’ll have to get them in the gym to actually determine how useful they are compared to your typical sport band, but it does look like it will be much more comfortable. And while you can certainly score some sweat bands for less, the $30 price tag – especially because you’re getting a pair of them – does seem fair here.

Also, go check out Twelve South’s new PowerPic mod Qi charger and our hands-on review right here.

