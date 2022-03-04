NETGEAR’s 16-port Gigabit PoE+ Ethernet Switch reaches a new low at $230 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR 16-port Gigabit Power-over-Ethernet Plus Unmanaged Switch for $229.99 shipped. Normally listed for $280, this is only the second, and lowest, drop in price we’ve seen with this switch. A PoE switch operates similarly to a normal Ethernet switch, but it also distributes power to every port to power devices on the other end of the cord. This switch is perfect for those looking to create a home security network as most security cameras operate on PoE. Being an unmanaged switch means you won’t be able to set port priority, have port-by-port control, or have any VLAN control.

While this is a great deal on a switch for home security networks, you may just be after some additional Ethernet ports for your computers and other devices. NETGEAR has you covered there with the 5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Ethernet Switch (GS205) for $12. This is a great fit for your home office where you may have multiple devices that need Ethernet but only one outlet in the room. Simply connect power and the main Ethernet plug and you’re off!

Looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi? Check out these deals on Amazon’s eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems starting at $83. See network speeds upwards of 900Mb/s with 1,500-square feet of coverage. If you just want a single router without having to worry about separate satellites, check out this deal on a NETGEAR 4-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $47.25. This router is a perfect fit for those in apartments with lots of smart home accessories!

NETGEAR 16-port Gigabit Unmanaged PoE+ Switch features:

Supports desktop or rackmount placement, and includes all the necessary mounting hardware in the box.

Lifetime Limited Hardware Warranty, Next Business Day Replacement, and 24/7 chat with a NETGEAR expert

Simple plug-and-play setup with no software to install or configuration needed

