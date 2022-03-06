Beats Fit Pro were just released and you can already score a cert. refurb discount to $130

Woot is now offering the just-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Normally fetching $200, this is matching the all-time low for a refurbished model and delivering multiple styles for the first time. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

For those who may raise an eyebrow at a pair of refurbished earbuds, Best Buy notes that these have been restored to a like-new state and includes all of the essential parts and accessories. You can read up on what other shoppers have said from buying the refurbished Beats Fit Pro already right here for more insight on what to expect from the experience.

Thanks to today’s refurbished discount, these earbuds noted above are now even more affordable than the $149 and lower-end Beats Studio Buds. Though if you’re looking to get in on the Beats action at a much more affordable price point, be it for your workout kit or everyday listening, the Flex earbuds are worth a look instead. You’ll still find Bluetooth connectivity at the center of the equation here, just with an around-neck cord that tethers the two buds together. Other notable features then include 12 hours of listening on a single charge and a sweat-resistant build.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!