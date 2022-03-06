Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Folios fall to new Amazon lows from $160

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio for the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $183.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $46 off, while delivering only the second notable discount to date at $16 below the previous markdown. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard packs a folio design that protects both the front and back of your device. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, there is a backlit detachable keyboard supplemented by a trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model. Then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 11-inch version of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio on sale. Delivering much of the same all-time low status as above, this model designed for the latest 11-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is down to $159.99. Typically fetching $200, the $40 in savings apply to two different styles and offers up much of the same improved typing and productivity features found on the larger version above.

Speaking of Apple’s latest tablets, we’re still tracking up to $150 discounts on the most recent 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Marked down ahead of next week’s March event, you can score the best prices of the year on the Apple Silicon-powered tablets alongside everything else in our Apple guide.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!