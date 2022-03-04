Amazon takes up to $150 off latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros ahead of next week’s Apple event

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB Wi-Fi for $999 shipped. Down from the usual $1,099 going rate, today’s offer is matching the previous discount from the very beginning of the year at $100. This is the second-best price to date and has only sold for less on one occasion back at the start of November. You can also save up to $150 on other configurations, which are also at the best prices of the year.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With up to $150 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

Then go check out all of the best deals in our Apple guide to end the work week. We’re most notably tracking a $50 discount on the latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad, which is down to the best price yet.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

