Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale from $37.50 at Amazon

Kicking off a new week, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $37.50, you’ll find the best prices of the year across the entire lineup of covers at 20% off or more. Ranging from options for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets, there are also leather and silicone cases up for grabs alongside the ongoing clear cover discounts. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot. Or just go get the full breakdown of what’s on sale below.

As far as other notable Apple discounts go to end the week, two of its latest iPadOS machines are down to the best prices of the year. First up, we have the all-new iPad mini 6 starting at $459 alongside a pre-Apple event discount on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $150 off.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

