Ninja’s Foodi Power Blender + food processor system matching Amazon low at $60 off + more

Amazon is offering the Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $240, this is a sizable $60 price drop that matches the Amazon all-time low as well as Best Buy’s sale price for the lowest we can find. This is an all-in-one solution that replaces your blender, mixer, and more with seven built-in programs and all the included dishwasher-safe accessories for “one-touch smoothies, extractions, bowls, spreads, chopping, food processing, and dough.” This thing’s 1,600-watt motor handles just about all kitchen and meal preparation tasks in one unit and even includes some on-the-go smoothie cups so you can take your protein shakes with you out the door. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you’ll find more details below.

If you don’t need something quite as versatile, the Ninja BN601 Professional Plus Food Processor might do the trick at $89.99 shipped via Amazon. Now 25% off the going rate, this model is more focused on meal preparation and the like with a 1,000-watt motor and four built-in functions: three speeds and pulse action that can “chop veggies, shred cheese, and make smooth sauces and quick pizza dough or cookie dough from scratch.”

Alongside this ongoing deal on Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream and frozen treat maker, we are also tracking some solid offers on Ninja’s latest dual-layer 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Fryer. Now up to $80 off the going rate, this unique option bring some notable features to your kitchen arsenal with multi-tier cooking, steaming, and more. Get a closer look at the details in our previous deal coverage alongside even more in our home goods guide.

More on the Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender Ultimate:

ENHANCED FOOD PROCESSING: The enhanced processing lid with feed chute and select-cut processing discs allow for precise shredding, slicing, and grating.

NEVER STALL AGAIN: Crushing blender with 1600-Peak-Watt Power Dense Motor and smartTORQUE to power through and never stall.

XL SMOOTHIE BOWL MAKER: With built-in tamper specially designed to power through frozen ingredients using less liquid for smoothie bowls or nuts and seeds for smooth nut butters.

NUTRIENT EXTRACTION* CUP: Designed to deliver better ingredient breakdown for perfectly smooth drinkables. *Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

VARIABLE SPEED CONTROL: Speed and texture control of every blend.

