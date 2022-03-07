CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool is ready for your EDC at $7 Prime shipped (At least 20% off)

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Williams Defense Key Tool for $8.19 $7.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has typically fetched between $10 and $11 over the last year, is now within less than $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low in that time frame, and is at the best price we can find. While we have seen it bouncing around in the $9 range over the last month or so, this is at least 20% off the going rate and about $2 (plus shipping) below the price directly from CKRT. Described as a key ring defense tool, it features a “well-balanced handle with a secure grip” as well as a handy Philips screwdriver head on the bottom. More details below.

If you think you would be better off with more full-featured multi-tool, this Samest option comes in at $6 with significantly more fixtures. It certainly doesn’t include the novel key design or the CRKT seal of approval, but might be worth a look otherwise.

We are also still tracking a series of pocket knives and multi-tools on sale from CKRT and Switch & Wesson, among others. The deals start from $11 Prime shipped and are all neatly listed for you in our previous coverage right here. that’s on top of the KeySmart Max key organizer multi-tool with Tile item tracking at 40% off the going rate as well.

Former Army officer and martial arts instructor, James Williams is a man who knows the value of a well-designed defense tool. Cleverly disguised as an innocuous key, the ergonomic handle and pointed end come in strong when a situation heats up. This is concealed carry that fits on a keyring.

