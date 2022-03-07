iClever’s wireless rechargeable keyboard works with macOS and Windows for $15 (50% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesiClever
50% off $15

The official Thousandshores Amazon storefront is offering the iClever Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code VF95XI5U at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This 50% savings marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since last year when it fell to $13.50 with a bundled wireless mouse, making now a great time to pick it up if you’ve yet to upgrade to a wireless keyboard. Designed to work with both macOS and Windows, this keyboard features keycaps that represent both operating systems, as well as a quick shortcut to switch between the two. It uses a 2.4GHz dongle for a near lag-free connection, and the built-in rechargeable battery can last for up to three months before needing to be plugged in again. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this wired keyboard is available on Amazon for under $9. Sure, it’s not wireless and there’s no built-in rechargeable battery here. But, if you just need a spare keyboard for a server, backup computer, or just in case your primary input device dies, then this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Further upgrade your desk with this 10W Qi wireless charging stand that’s on sale for $9 at Amazon right now. It offers 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhones. The design allows your smartphone to sit at an angle which makes it easy to take FaceTime calls, watch YouTube, and more.

More on the iClever Wireless Keyboard:

  • Fully compatible with Windows and Mac systems. Press fn+Q/W key to switch between Windows and Mac mode, no need to download additional drivers.
  • The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.
  • Wireless keyboard use 2.4G wireless connection technology, stable and powerful connection up to 10m (33 feet), just plug and play, no driver or software required.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
iClever

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Logitech’s slim Keys-to-Go Bluetooth Keyboard is ...
These four rechargeable AAAs will replace single-use ba...
Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard Folios f...
Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon 10-ft. MFi USB-C ...
CORSAIR’s latest M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mo...
Get a head start on pantry organization with this 15-pi...
YETI’s spring adventure-ready Crossroads Backpack...
Save up to $149 on Polk Audio home theater gear: Signa ...
Load more...
Show More Comments