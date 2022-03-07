iClever’s wireless rechargeable keyboard works with macOS and Windows for $15 (50% off)

The official Thousandshores Amazon storefront is offering the iClever Wireless Keyboard for Mac at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code VF95XI5U at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This 50% savings marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since last year when it fell to $13.50 with a bundled wireless mouse, making now a great time to pick it up if you’ve yet to upgrade to a wireless keyboard. Designed to work with both macOS and Windows, this keyboard features keycaps that represent both operating systems, as well as a quick shortcut to switch between the two. It uses a 2.4GHz dongle for a near lag-free connection, and the built-in rechargeable battery can last for up to three months before needing to be plugged in again. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this wired keyboard is available on Amazon for under $9. Sure, it’s not wireless and there’s no built-in rechargeable battery here. But, if you just need a spare keyboard for a server, backup computer, or just in case your primary input device dies, then this is a great alternative to today’s lead deal.

Further upgrade your desk with this 10W Qi wireless charging stand that’s on sale for $9 at Amazon right now. It offers 10W of power to Android smartphones and 7.5W for iPhones. The design allows your smartphone to sit at an angle which makes it easy to take FaceTime calls, watch YouTube, and more.

More on the iClever Wireless Keyboard:

Fully compatible with Windows and Mac systems. Press fn+Q/W key to switch between Windows and Mac mode, no need to download additional drivers.

The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.

Wireless keyboard use 2.4G wireless connection technology, stable and powerful connection up to 10m (33 feet), just plug and play, no driver or software required.

