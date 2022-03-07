Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand $9, more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $9.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $11 to $12, the white model goes for nearly $16 right now and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked this year. This wireless charging stand is compatible with any device that supports the Qi standard, which is most smartphones made in the past few years. For iPhones, starting with the 8 and X generation, you’ll find up to 7.5W of wireless charging ability with this stand, and many of Samsung’s, LGs, and Sony’s latest Android smartphones can receive up to 10W of wireless power here. Plus, since this is a stand instead of just a pad, you’ll find that this is a great way to jump into FaceTime calls on your iPhone while charging it at the same time.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

More on the Amazon Basics 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand:

Ultra-slim 10 watt circular pad for wireless charging of Qi-compatible phones

Lay your phone on the pad’s surface for a lightning-fast charge without use of cables

Safety features include over-current, overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit protection

Durable plastic construction with non-slip rubber bottom and LED indicator lights

Holds charge level once it reaches 100% – Fast charge requires a quick charger 3.0 (not included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!