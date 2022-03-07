Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

The Ukraine-based development team behind the Unclutter productivity app for Mac has now launched a campaign in support of Ukrainian charities. We have featured a number of the developer’s bundles over the years, but it is now offering its Unclutter app for Mac at a discounted rate with all profits going directly to help the people of Ukraine during these dire times. All of the details are down below.

You can head over to this official landing page for the campaign to get a closer look. The Unclutter development team is now offering its files, notes, and clipboard manager at the price of your choice starting at $10 with all funds going directly to the “National Bank of Ukraine’s official account for supporting Ukrainian Army, Humanitarian Fund of Ministry of Social Politics, as well as to volunteers who we personally know and trust.”

I am launching this fundraising campaign to help our army and Ukrainian people during these hard times. All the revenue from this event will go to a special account of National Bank of Ukraine and other charitable foundations. Your help is needed more than ever. Your help will save lives.

Unclutter is regularly $20, but you can now score a copy and help the cause starting from $10, with an option to donate as much as $1,000.

This campaign will be live from now through April 7, 2022 and the team will “publish a complete report highlighting the amount of money [it] received and how” it was spent. “We’re not getting anything from this campaign – it’s strictly for charity purposes.”

More on Unclutter for Mac

Unclutter is a 3-in-1 productivity app to power up your efficiency and comfort on Mac during the day. It’s a smart and super handy place on your desktop for storing notes, files and pasteboard clips. Being just one easy gesture away, Unclutter becomes a surprisingly helpful and convenient tool. In fact 3 tools. Track everything you copy into your Mac’s clipboard. You can browse the list of recent clips & recall any of them. Jot down casual notes without launching a text editor. You can find any note with a keyword, using the full-text search. Now you have a place to drop casual files to, without cluttering your Desktop or wasting time on searching for them.

