Amazon Music Unlimited includes HD and spatial audio tracks, stream 3 months FREE

Amazon is currently offering new subscribers a 3-month trial of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE. For comparison, Amazon normally only offers a 1-month trial with subsequent months costing $10 for non-Prime members and $8 for those who have Prime. Amazon Music Unlimited is a culmination of the company’s previous multi-tiered offerings that delivers all it has to offer in one subscription. You’ll get access to 90 million songs in high-definition, millions of songs in ultra high definition, as well as an ever-expanding library of spatial audio tracks. All of this is, of course, ad-free and offers the ability to listen offline should you download the music before disconnecting. Learn more about Amazon’s music streaming service in our previous coverage.

Now, you don’t have to pay extra to stream music from Amazon if you already have a Prime membership. While you don’t get access to HD, UHD, or spatial audio libraries, Amazon Music Prime is included with your existing membership and offers 2 million songs to choose from. There are also personalized stations, thousands of playlists, and it’s ad-free from the start, making it a great service to use if you already subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Don’t forget that right now Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds with onboard Google Assistant are currently available for $180. These earbuds are perfect for streaming Amazon Music on-the-go, especially at an all-time low. Normally $200, this $20 discount is only the second price drop that we’ve seen so far since its release, making now a great time to pick up a pair.

