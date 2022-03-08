Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds with onboard Google Assistant fall to new low of $180

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $200, this is only the second discount to date in any capacity as well as the first markdown since November of last year. You’re also looking at a new all-time low of $20 off today, too. The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set. The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. There’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review and then head below.

Those in the market for something a bit more workout-friendly will want to check out Jabra’s Elite 7 earbuds. These step up the feature set with ANC and an even more fitness-capable design, while also bumping up the price to match. So while these aren’t quite going to be as affordable as the lead deal, the $160 price tag is lower than we’ve seen before.

And if that isn’t quite as affordable as you’d like to see from a pair of earbuds, we’re also tracking an all-time low on the new Jabra Elite 3 buds. These most notably arrive with Google Fast Pair while ditching the ANC support found on either of the two earbud sets above. Though the $60 price tag will certainly let you get in on the action at a much lower price point, making these idea for dedicated workout buds and the like.

More on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds:

With Elite 7 Pro In Ear Bluetooth Ear Buds, Jabra are revolutionizing calls and redefining what’s possible. In addition to optimized speaker performance for rich and personalized sound, the Elite 7 Pro features Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology, which combines four powerful microphones and an advanced voice sensor in each bud that automatically activates when it’s windy. It uses bone conduction technology to transmit your voice through vibrations in your jaw to cancel out wind noise.

