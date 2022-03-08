Apple’s just-announced 5K Studio Display sees launch discount at up to $115 off

Today, Apple took to the stage in order to unveil a new collection of devices at its spring Peek Performance event this afternoon. One of the most exciting reveals is the new Apple Studio Display, which is already seeing a notable launch discount via trusted authorized retailer Expercom. Taking up to $115 off the all-new release, you can get all of the details on the Apple Studio Display deal below.

Apple’s new Studio Display sees launch deal

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

In the sale via Expercom, both the standard glass finish and Nano-texture offerings are included in the sale. You can also save on all three types of mounting options, with the discounts rolling over to the higher-end stand and more.

The specific Apple Studio Display deals are noted down below:

You can get all of the details from the announcement this afternoon right here for a closer look at the Apple Studio Display and want to expect from the deal. Then dive into our tidbits coverage for all of the added insight.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

