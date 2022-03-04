SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB SSD hits best price of 2022 at $200, more from $110

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. This popular option spent most of last year between $290 and $320 before dropping down to the $250 range during the holidays and into January 2022. Our latest roundup of portable SSDs had it on sale for $220 alongside a few daily price drops to $218, but it will now drop to $200 flat during checkout at Amazon. This is the more affordable and, in many cases, more universally-suitable version of pro model we reviewed recently. However, it can transfer data at up to 1,050MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connectivity. It features a sort of protective rubber frame to keep your data safe with a carabiner loop, 2-meter drop rating, and a IP55 water and dust resistance. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy where it is ons ale for $235. More details below. 

A more affordable solution in the form of the Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD. This one sells for $180 shipped at Amazon and provides speeds up to 800MB/s. It’s not quite as fast and popular as the SanDisk option, but it will save you some money with USB 3.2 and USB-C in tow. Plus, you’ll find even more portable SSD deals below. 

More portable SSD deals:

More on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD:

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)
  • Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating.
  • Use the handy carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.

