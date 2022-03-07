LaCie’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro 1TB 2,800MB/s portable SSD is now $50 off via Amazon at $350

Alongside an ongoing $200 deal on SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 2TB model, Amazon is now offering the LaCie Rugged Pro 1TB Thunderbolt 3 Solid-State Drive for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $400, like it fetches from Apple, this model is also currently down at the same price via B&H and is now matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon in over a year. This Thunderbolt 3 USB-C drive carries a 1TB Seagate FireCuda NVMe SSD at up to 2,800MB/s that works great for content creators with 4K or better video requirements and more. It is also quite a robust option for taking out in the field with a rubberized shell and IP67 water resistance, 3-meter drop tolerance, and 2-ton car crush rating. The LaCie Rugged Pro model also ships with a “5-year limited product protection plan” and 1-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud. More details below.

If you don’t need the fastest possible speeds for 4K or better video rigs and the like, there are some slightly more modest options on sale right now starting from $110 shipped. These models aren’t quite as fast, but will likely be more than quick enough for most typical USB-C and USB-A setups out there. Check out the list below:

We are also still tracking some solid offers on Seagate’s PS5-ready 7,300MB/s heatsink M.2 NVMe SSDs if you’re int he market for some internal storage. Starting from $120 shipped, these options are great for everything from your PlayStation 5 to PC builds and much more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

More on the LaCie Rugged Pro 1TB SSD:

Harness top Thunderbolt 3 speeds with the 1TB Seagate FireCuda NV Me SSD for playback/recording of up to 2800MB/s on 6K, 8K, and super so-so video

Tackle any terrain with extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop tolerance, two-ton car crush resistance, and dust resistance in a palm-sized external SSD Drive

Includes a Thunderbolt 3 cable for easy connectivity with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 on both Mac and Windows computers

Take advantage of a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe creative cloud all apps plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!