Hisense U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 now up to $300 off at Amazon with $100 GCs

Amazon is now discounting the Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV to $799.99 shipped. Dropping for the first time this year from the usual $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous holiday mention for the all-time low at $200 off. There’s also up to $300 in savings on other sizes of U7G TV, too. In any case, Amazon sweetens the pot by throwing in a $100 digital gift card to DoorDash, Uber Eats, and more.

Having entered the Hisense lineup last summer, these U7G models are some of the brand’s latest offerings and are backed with specs to match. Its 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind opting for a less capable model, we’re also tracking some discounts courtesy of Amazon on the Hisense U6G 4K Android TV lineup. While not as high-end as the more flagship caliber models above, these Android TV sets still arrive with plenty of notable features starting at $400. Having just launched back in May, you’ll find a Quantum Dot QLED panel with full array local dimming zones and 600 nits of peak brightness for deeper contrast during darker scenes. And just like the lead deal, a $100 digital gift card is included, too.

While we’re talking about outfitting the home theater, a collection of Polk audio gear is now up for grabs on sale at Amazon. Taking as much as $149 off a selection of sound bars, surround sound speakers, and other packages, you’ll find pricing starting at $99 across a variety of ways to refresh your setup.

Hisense U7G QLED 4K Android TV features:

The Hisense U7G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the U7G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

