Save up to $149 on Polk Audio home theater gear: Signa S2 2.1-Ch. sound bar $149, more

Amazon is currently offering a wide selection of Polk Audio home theater gear on sale up to $149 off from $99. Our top pick is the Signa S2 2.1-channel Sound Bar for $149 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. This sound system normally goes for $199 at Amazon and today’s deal matches our last mention to mark the second-best price we’ve seen this year. This sound bar features two stereo channels with a separate subwoofer for a full 2.1 setup. It can decode 5.1-channel Dolby audio as well, making it a versatile sound bar overall. Plus, you can connect a smartphone or other device to your new sound bar over Bluetooth and stream Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and more. Keep reading for additional Polk Audio deals.

More Polk Audio home theater deals:

Once you have a solid sound system for the home theater room, why not shift your attention to the overall look and feel of the space? Right now, Govee has several home theater-focused LED lighting deals going on right now. Whether you want RGBIC wall panels, TV backlighting that respond to what’s on your screen, or something else, there’s quite a few discounts to explore here.

More on the Polk Audio Signa S2 Sound Bar:

Excellent value and sound on par with any mid- to high-range sound bars available in the market. At just over 2″ tall, it fits most spaces — easily wall-mount it or place in front of your TV. It won’t block your TV’s bottom edge or IR remote sensor

Watch your favorite shows on your 4K HD Smart TV with exceptional picture quality & crystal clear sound. With numerous connection possibilities, plug in any audio source via HDMI ARC, optical input & AUX

Wirelessly stream music from your favorite streaming apps like Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, and others directly from your smartphone, tablet or other compatible device through the built-in Bluetooth technology

