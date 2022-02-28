Deep 50% price drop brings the regularly $150 Instant Pot 6-qt. Max Multi-Cooker down to $74

Update: This deal is now live again and has dropped an additional $1 at Amazon and Walmart

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Max Multi-Cooker for $75 $74 shipped. Walmart has it down at the same price but only for Walmart+ members. Regularly $150, this is a deep 50% price drop, $14 under our previous deal mention, and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the large touchscreen display for selecting one of the built-in preset programs, including pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, rice, and more, this model separates itself from the rest of the Instant Pot multi-cooker lineup with built-in canning and sous vide options. That’s on top of the brushed stainless steel housing and 13 safety features. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below. 

More air fryer and cooker deals:

Be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for additional discounts on household essentials, cooking and kitchen upgrades, accessories, and more. We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Instant’s Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker, which is now sitting at the Amazon low. You can get all of the details on this now $80 model in our previous coverage right here

More on the Instant Pot Max Multi-Cooker:

  • Sustained 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now do home pressure canning;
  • Large touch screen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and Warm;
  • Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during pressure cook to break down food, adding nutrition, flavor, and taste to soups and bone broth;
  • Altitude adjustment, eliminates the guesswork from your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time;

